Gunman shot after opening fire and wo...

Gunman shot after opening fire and wounding several people

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Trump's trillion dollar deal: Congress agrees to spend $15bn more on the military and $1.5 billion on enhanced border security - but no border wall - in spending bill to avoid shutdown 'We're going to need a bigger mug!' Kelly Ripa teases the announcement of her new Live! co-host almost a year after Michael Strahan left Outrage after restaurant employees 'sang rap group NWA's anti-cop anthem F--- tha police at officers while they were eating in North Carolina Up to seven shot as gunman opens fire at the swimming pool of luxury apartment complex in San Diego before 'being shot by cops' Delta pilot who hit a woman in the FACE to break up a fight says he did it to release a choke hold she had on the woman 'By the grace of god': Tornado destroys Dallas church but leaves EVERY one of the 45 parishioners inside miraculously unharmed as twisters kill six and injure 50 Two-year-old girl is ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr 21 ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr 5 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr 5 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr 5 Prove it 11
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Mar '17 GOFIGURE 19
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,683,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC