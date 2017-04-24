Gunman shot after opening fire and wounding several people

Trump's trillion dollar deal: Congress agrees to spend $15bn more on the military and $1.5 billion on enhanced border security - but no border wall - in spending bill to avoid shutdown 'We're going to need a bigger mug!' Kelly Ripa teases the announcement of her new Live! co-host almost a year after Michael Strahan left Outrage after restaurant employees 'sang rap group NWA's anti-cop anthem F--- tha police at officers while they were eating in North Carolina Up to seven shot as gunman opens fire at the swimming pool of luxury apartment complex in San Diego before 'being shot by cops' Delta pilot who hit a woman in the FACE to break up a fight says he did it to release a choke hold she had on the woman 'By the grace of god': Tornado destroys Dallas church but leaves EVERY one of the 45 parishioners inside miraculously unharmed as twisters kill six and injure 50 Two-year-old girl is ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.