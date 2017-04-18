Gangsta rapper Coolio plans to head to Cardonald to meet old CBB pal Tommy Sheridan
GANGSTA rapper Coolio has revealed he will be heading straight to Cardonald when he comes to Scotland for a show - to visit his old Celebrity Big Brother pal Tommy Sheridan. The artist, who shot to fame in the 90s with charttopper Gangsta's Paradise, admitted he still has a strong friendship with the politician who lives in Glasgow 's Southside .
