Fighting fire with words

In 1982, the pioneering hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five released "The Message," a six minute track that vividly depicts the struggles of life in inner-city America. The song quickly rose to iconic status, not just for its indelible beat, but also because it was one of the first to mobilize the expressive force of hip hop to tackle police brutality against Black people in the U.S - and that shit picked up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The McGill Daily.