F. Gary Gray speeds outta 'Compton' and into 'Fast 8'
After a few years away from the business, the 25-year showbiz and music video veteran burst back into Hollywood's good graces with the critically acclaimed and money-making N.W.A biopic "Straight Outta Compton" in 2015 and then sped headfirst into perhaps the biggest challenge of his career: The eighth installment of the "Fast and the Furious" series, "The Fate of the Furious," out Friday. It made sense on the page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|6,195
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar 28
|GOFIGURE
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC