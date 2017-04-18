Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Breaks 22...

Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You' Breaks 22-Year-Old Chart Record Down Under

The English singer and songwriter's comeback hit returns to the top of the ARIA Single Chart this week to log its 14th week at No. 1, breaking a record which stood for almost 22 years.

