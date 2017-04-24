DMX & The LOX to Headline 13th Annual Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival
Presented by Brooklyn Bodega, the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival will be packed with events during its six-day run. From July 10-16, hip-hop aficionados will soak in knowledge through panel discussions, witness live dance and DJ battles, and, of course, catch performances from rap veterans.
