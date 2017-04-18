DJ Cipha Sounds Launches New Comedy S...

DJ Cipha Sounds Launches New Comedy Series 'Hip Hop Improv' on TIDAL

19 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

On Wednesday , Jay Z's streaming service TIDAL launched a new original series from DJ Cipha Sounds. Titled Hip Hop Improv With Cipha Sounds , the forthcoming show will infuse hip-hop and comedy based on real-life stories of famed rap celebrities.

