David Banner "Who Want It" ft. Black Thought & Watch The Duck
Over the last several months, we've seen David Banner build great anticipation for his forthcoming album, which has included standout releases like "Marry Me" featuring Rudy Currence and the Big K.R.I.T.-assisted single "My Uzi" to name a couple. Now, with the release of The God Box quickly approaching, Banner turns up the dial once again with the release of another track from the impending LP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|ichweiss
|172
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar 28
|GOFIGURE
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC