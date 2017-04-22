David Banner "Who Want It" ft. Black ...

David Banner "Who Want It" ft. Black Thought & Watch The Duck

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AllHipHop.com

Over the last several months, we've seen David Banner build great anticipation for his forthcoming album, which has included standout releases like "Marry Me" featuring Rudy Currence and the Big K.R.I.T.-assisted single "My Uzi" to name a couple. Now, with the release of The God Box quickly approaching, Banner turns up the dial once again with the release of another track from the impending LP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Fri ichweiss 172
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr 5 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr 5 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr 5 Prove it 11
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... Mar 28 GOFIGURE 19
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,832 • Total comments across all topics: 280,506,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC