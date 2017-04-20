Crackle snaps up new cop show from 50 Cent - CNET

Crackle snaps up new cop show from 50...

TV streaming service Crackle has picked up a new cop drama executive produced by rapper/actor Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, the company said Wednesday. "The Oath" will explore "a different kind of subculture -- gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend," Crackle, a Sony-owned company, said in a media release.

