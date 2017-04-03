Council Election 2017: Gwent nominations round-up
NOMINATIONS for seats on Gwent's five local authorities have been released ahead of next month's local government election. A total of 713 people are running for seats in Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Caerphilly, with mainstays Labour, the Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, the Liberal Democrats, Ukip and the Green Party represented alongside a number of fringe groups.
