Council Election 2017: Focus on Newport City Council in local authority profile
THE area governed by Newport City Council covers the entirety of the city of Newport, with a population of 147,769. It reaches from the shore in the south, to Caerleon and Malpas in the north, to the boundary of Cardiff in the west, and Magor in the east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Apr 13
|Polly
|6,196
|Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15)
|Apr 13
|Black lover
|171
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC