Chicago rapper Melo Makes Music blurs the line between current hip-hop and 90s alt-rock

23 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

Last month Genius chief content officer Brendan Frederick spotted something funny in Soundcloud's streaming rankings . "Love that all the millennial Hot Topic rappers tag their songs as 'Alternative Rock' on Soundcloud," he posted to Twitter, including a screenshot of the top 11 slots on Soundcloud's alternative-rock chart-every one of them filled by a rapper.

Chicago, IL

