Chance The Rapper's Birthday Party Boasts Performances From Ludacris & T-Pain
After teasing the event last week, Chance The Rapper's 24th birthday extravaganza officially went down on Sunday as planned. Held at Chicago's Studio Paris Nightclub, the raucous party raised over $100,000 for his non-profit, SocialWorks.
