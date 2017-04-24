Brush up on your Dothraki: UC Berkeley adds 'Game of Thrones' linguistics course
The Game of Thrones fun returns with season 7 of the HBO fantasy-drama series this summer, but for those who want to double down, UC Berkeley will be offering an intriguing, new course. Inspired by the made-up languages of Game of Thrones , Dothraki and High Valyrian, the class will center on the show's languages and how to create new ones, Berkeley News reports.
