Box office: 'Furious' passes $1B, 'Latin Lover' surprises

This image released by Disney-Marvel shows Zoe Saldana, from left, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, in a scene from, "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2." NEW YORK - "The Fate of the Furious" throttled past $1 billion globally and took No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.