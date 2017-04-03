#bigbinkshow 2pac Back from The Dead On June 16
The Tupac movie will be released worldwide on his birthday this year . Check out the trailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|18 hr
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|18 hr
|Kaysodageneral
|6,195
|Need Opinions
|18 hr
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Wed
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Wed
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar 28
|GOFIGURE
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC