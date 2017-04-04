An NYC rap icon's latest hustle: Hip-...

An NYC rap icon's latest hustle: Hip-hop coordinator at the local library

16 hrs ago Read more: Salon

The man who helped Biggie and Jay Z make their names is now teaching hip-hop history to a new generation of youth When Ralph McDaniels wanders around the first-floor atrium of the Queens Central Library, his hearty laugh and approachable nature jibe with the sociable character of the space. Older men watch the news together and teenagers chase each other.

