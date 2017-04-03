'All Eyez on Me' Trailer Gives a Brief Glimpse Into Tupac's Short Yet Impactful Life
Tupac Shakur was taken from hip-hop more than 20 years ago, but his impact is still as potent and as palpable as ever. Hitting theaters on what would've been the late rapper's 46th birthday, director Benny Boom gives fans a sneak peak with a second full length trailer to the highly anticipated film All Eyez On Me.
