Afropunk Band F U Pay Us Are "Black Women Screaming About Some Real Shit"
I'm here in Chinatown outside of Human Resources, excited to interview this rising black, queer female punk group, Fuck You Pay Us. There's just one problem: There's a key stuck in the lock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|522
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|6,195
|Need Opinions
|Apr 6
|Kaysodageneral
|1
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Apr 5
|Pee Pharttzzs
|4
|thoughts on my new song???
|Apr 5
|Kelvin Selva Offi...
|1
|Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08)
|Apr 5
|Prove it
|11
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar 28
|GOFIGURE
|19
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC