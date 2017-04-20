19 Southern rappers who could pass as...

19 Southern rappers who could pass as singers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

When hip-hop emerged from the ashes of disco in the late 1970s, the expression of young urbanites that ruled the genre's narrative was a disruption to black music's melodic past. Although spoken word recorded to music wasn't exactly new, the seeds planted by avant-garde acts such as Gil Scott-Heron and The Last Poets early in the decade felt distant from the appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Apr 13 Polly 6,196
News Straight Men Who Have Sex With Other Men: In Th... (Jul '15) Apr 13 Black lover 171
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 522
Need Opinions Apr 6 Kaysodageneral 1
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Apr 5 Pee Pharttzzs 4
thoughts on my new song??? Apr 5 Kelvin Selva Offi... 1
News Daily Hip-Hop News : Reggie Wright Jr. Accepts ... (Feb '08) Apr 5 Prove it 11
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,584 • Total comments across all topics: 280,403,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC