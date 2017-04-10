10 Questions: For rap and hip-hop artists, LA lawyer Julian Petty represents

As a college intern at Def Jam Records, Julian K. Petty saw firsthand how poorly artists were represented, and he vowed that someday, he'd do something about it. Fast-forward 20 years, and Petty now is a top entertainment lawyer who represents some of the biggest names in rap and hip-hop music, including Childish Gambino, A Tribe Called Quest and the estate of the Notorious B.I.G. As head of Nixon Peabody's entertainment law practice, the Los Angeles-based partner specializes in crafting cross-disciplinary deals that maximize ownership interests and business opportunities that can range from nontraditional record deals and reality shows to concert promotions and clothing lines.

