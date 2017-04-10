10 Questions: For rap and hip-hop artists, LA lawyer Julian Petty represents
As a college intern at Def Jam Records, Julian K. Petty saw firsthand how poorly artists were represented, and he vowed that someday, he'd do something about it. Fast-forward 20 years, and Petty now is a top entertainment lawyer who represents some of the biggest names in rap and hip-hop music, including Childish Gambino, A Tribe Called Quest and the estate of the Notorious B.I.G. As head of Nixon Peabody's entertainment law practice, the Los Angeles-based partner specializes in crafting cross-disciplinary deals that maximize ownership interests and business opportunities that can range from nontraditional record deals and reality shows to concert promotions and clothing lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Mar 28
|hot
|6,194
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Mar 28
|Lyric913
|521
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mar 28
|GOFIGURE
|19
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Mar 25
|NotoriousPharts
|1
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|Mar 22
|Wildchild
|9
|Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Dmont
|1,055
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|Mar 20
|newguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC