Young MC and the Cavs Scream team 'Bust a Move' for fans on Hardwood Classics night

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers fans were treated to another outstanding 1980s-themed Hardwood Classics halftime performance Tuesday as hip-hop artist Young MC and the Cavs Scream Team delighted the audience with the British rapper's hit "Bust a Move." Young MC and the Scream Team were joined on the floor by the Cavalier Girls for a performance that had fans up out of their seats and dancing.

