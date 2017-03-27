Yes, they can: Hits disprove a Hollyw...

Yes, they can: Hits disprove a Hollywood myth: Black films don't do well overseas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

On his way to winning a best picture Oscar for "Moonlight," a film made for a minuscule $1.5 million, writer-director Barry Jenkins took time between awards-season red carpet appearances for a six-city European promotion tour. It was time well spent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) 6 hr hot 6,194
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) 14 hr Lyric913 521
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... 19 hr GOFIGURE 19
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Mar 25 NotoriousPharts 1
News Americans open to legal status, citizenship for... Mar 22 Wildchild 9
Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07) Mar 21 Dmont 1,055
News X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic... Mar 20 newguy 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,924 • Total comments across all topics: 279,895,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC