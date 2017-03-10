Where Brooklyn at? Nets to honor late rapper with 'Biggie Night'
The Nets might struggle on the court, but they don't seem to have a problem staying relevant in the entertainment industry. When the Nets finally return home from their long circus trip Sunday by hosting the crosstown rival Knicks, they also will host "Biggie Night," celebrating the life of Brooklyn-born rapper Biggie Smalls, who died on March 9, 1997.
