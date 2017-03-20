Westside Gunn & Conway's Griselda Records Rapper Benny...
Buffalo, New York finally gets to rep on the rap scene like it's been wanting to since forever. What does that mean? That new Eminem signee's Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine aren't the only grime gangstas on the horizon from the cold city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|13 hr
|spud
|4
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|22 hr
|newguy
|1
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Lit AJ
|6,191
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|Sat
|Quirky
|8
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb '17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Caleb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC