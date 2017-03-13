'Weekend Update' to air on ... Thursdays?

NBC said Tuesday that four episodes of "Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update" will air Thursdays, at 9 p.m., starting Aug. 10. Michael Che and Colin Jost, who anchor the segment, will be joined by other "SNL" cast members, the network said. "Weekend Update" has ventured away from its late-night turf into prime time before, but political tumult makes it an especially ripe opportunity for the faux newscast.

