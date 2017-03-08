Watch Brooklyn Congressman Rap Notorious B.I.G.'s 'Juicy' on the House Floor

On a day of tributes to the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. , Brooklyn Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries took time to honor Biggie by rapping some lyrics from "Juicy" from the House floor on Thursday . Standing next to a portrait of the MC who was gunned down at age 24 in Los Angeles in a still-unsolved murder on March 9, 1997, Jeffries rapped a few lines from the 1994 classic and read a heartfelt speech about the legendary MC.

