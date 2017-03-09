Voletta Wallace Does Not Celebrate No...

Voletta Wallace Does Not Celebrate Notorious B.I.G.'s Death Anniversary, But Thanks Fans

Today, March 9, millions of people around the world honor the life of rap legend, The Notorious B.I.G. The rapper, born Christopher Wallace, was infamously gunned down on a bustling Los Angeles street in front of the Petersen Automotive Museum today in Los Angeles in 1997, after attending the Soul Train Awards. B.I.G.'s death came six months after the killing of his rival Tupac Shakur, who was assassinated in a similar fashion on the strip, in Las Vegas.

