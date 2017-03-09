Voletta Wallace Does Not Celebrate Notorious B.I.G.'s Death Anniversary, But Thanks Fans
Today, March 9, millions of people around the world honor the life of rap legend, The Notorious B.I.G. The rapper, born Christopher Wallace, was infamously gunned down on a bustling Los Angeles street in front of the Petersen Automotive Museum today in Los Angeles in 1997, after attending the Soul Train Awards. B.I.G.'s death came six months after the killing of his rival Tupac Shakur, who was assassinated in a similar fashion on the strip, in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC