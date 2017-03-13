Virginia Beach teacher's rap song mig...

Virginia Beach teacher's rap song might be "corny," but it got students to learn about Africa

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Michael Bedell was home on a recent Friday night when he had a random thought: "Tunisia" sounds a bit like "tweezers." A lifelong music lover, he wanted to write a song to help his students learn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic... 4 hr newguy 1
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... 8 hr GOFIGURE 2
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) 20 hr Lit AJ 6,191
News Americans open to legal status, citizenship for... Sat Quirky 8
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) Feb 25 LittlePrimitive 371
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb '17 Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb '17 Caleb 2
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,504 • Total comments across all topics: 279,691,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC