Vin Diesel goes rogue in second 'Fate of the Furious' trailer

Vin Diesel turns his back on his family in the second trailer for Universal's next entry in the Fast and Furious series, The Fate of the Furious . The clip , released Thursday, features Diesel attacking his crew consisting of Dwayne Johnson , Michelle Rodriguez , Tyrese Gibson, Chris ' Ludacris ' Bridges and Nathalie Emmanuel as he teams up with a new villain played by Charlize Theron .

