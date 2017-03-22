USA's 'Unsolved: The Murders of Biggie and Tupac' Finds Its Sean 'Puffy' Combs
Luke James will play the famed rapper and mogul, and Aisha Hinds and LeToya Luckett have also signed on for the USA Network pilot. Luke James has been cast as the famed rapper and mogul in the cabler's drama pilot Unsolved: The Murders of Biggie and Tupac , The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
