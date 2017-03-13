Ultra 2017 Headliner Cypress Hill Off...

Ultra 2017 Headliner Cypress Hill Offers a Break From Spastic Dance Music

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

In 1993, Cypress Hill dropped what would be its biggest hit and a portal into the mainstream consciousness, "Insane in the Brain. " Perhaps what's more insane is how little time the West Coast rap outfit of B-Real, Sen Dog, DJ Muggs, and Eric Bobo has spent in South Florida over the course of the group's three-decade career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) Feb 25 LittlePrimitive 371
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb 17 Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb 15 Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 14 MBTN 11
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb 13 Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb '17 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb '17 Raplover1993 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,438 • Total comments across all topics: 279,575,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC