Tupac's Lawyer Files Lawsuit To Get Rapper's Memorabilia Back
The estate of Tupac is fighting to get valuable items back from several dealers they claim are selling the rap star's memorabilia without the proper permission. Howard King, the attorney who represents Tupac's estate, filed three lawsuits against the perpetrators selling or auctioning off items that once belonged to Tupac.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Tue
|hot
|6,194
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Lyric913
|521
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Tue
|GOFIGURE
|19
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Mar 25
|NotoriousPharts
|1
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|Mar 22
|Wildchild
|9
|Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Dmont
|1,055
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|Mar 20
|newguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC