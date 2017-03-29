Tupac's Lawyer Files Lawsuit To Get R...

Tupac's Lawyer Files Lawsuit To Get Rapper's Memorabilia Back

Read more: AllHipHop.com

The estate of Tupac is fighting to get valuable items back from several dealers they claim are selling the rap star's memorabilia without the proper permission. Howard King, the attorney who represents Tupac's estate, filed three lawsuits against the perpetrators selling or auctioning off items that once belonged to Tupac.

