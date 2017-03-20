Tupac's Handwritten Lyrics for 'Dear Mama' Selling for $75,000
More and more prized possessions of rap icon Tupac Shakur continue to surface. The handwritten lyrics from his 1995 song "Dear Mama" are now on sale for $75,000, according to TMZ .
