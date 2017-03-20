Trump Haters Call for Presidential Assassinationby Deroy MurdockNever ...
Trump haters are eager to make assassination great again. Such comments are not just muttered by demented vagrants as they relax on subway grates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|9 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|17
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|20 hr
|NotoriousPharts
|1
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Fri
|jenjen
|6,192
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|Mar 22
|Wildchild
|9
|Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Dmont
|1,055
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|Mar 20
|newguy
|1
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC