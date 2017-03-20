Trey Songz wants an apology from Nicki Minaj for including him in rap feud
Trey Songz has blasted Nicki Minaj for including him in her feud with rapper Remy Ma, insisting she didn't have a hit before they collaborated on his 2010 track Bottoms Up. The Bang Bang hitmaker's dispute with Remy kicked off last month , after the release of her Gucci Mane collaboration Make Love.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|13 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|17
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Sat
|NotoriousPharts
|1
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Fri
|jenjen
|6,192
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|Mar 22
|Wildchild
|9
|Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Dmont
|1,055
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|Mar 20
|newguy
|1
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC