Too Short Allegedly Raped Former Associate; Short Denies Claims
Recording artist Too Short speaks onstage during the A'Too Short's BoomboxA' panel at Entertainment Weekly's Pop Fest at The Reef The alleged victim is a protegee of Short, and has reportedly worked on videos and other projects with the rapper. As reported , the woman, who now wishes to remain anonymous, came forward to law enforcement to report the incident a month after it happened, making the allegation against Too Short that he sexually attacked her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC