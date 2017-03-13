TLC coming to Abbotsford as part of I Love the 90s event

Multi-time Grammy award winner TLC headlines the I Love the 90s - The Party Continues tour, which comes to Abbotsford Centre on July 8. TLC has sold over 65 million records, and is regarded as one of the greatest female groups of all time. All four of the group's albums have gone platinum multiple times, and their 1994 album CrazySexyCool is the only album ever to receive diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.