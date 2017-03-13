The Reason Nicki Minaj Says Didn't Do An Entire Diss Record [EXCLUSIVE]
When Nicki Minaj dropped her rebuttal to Remy Ma , most of the internet was just plain disappointed. The song, which features Drake and Lil Wayne, includes Nicki rapping for just one verse, with the aforementioned Young Money rappers taking the other two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb '17
|Raplover1993
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC