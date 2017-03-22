'The President Said He Wants Everyone Covered':...

George Stephanopoulos faced off with OMB Director Mick Mulvaney this morning over the American Health Care Act and whether some of what it promises goes against pledges President Trump made on the campaign trail, like when Trump tweeted he wants "no cuts" to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Mulvaney pointed to serious problems with Obamacare they're trying to fix, saying people can "afford to have a little plastic piece of paper that says they have an insurance policy, but they can't afford to go to the doctor."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.