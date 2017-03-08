The Notorious B.I.G.'s Mother Declares Murder Case "One Giant Conspiracy"

The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace , says her son's death still hurts "every single day" 20 years after he was gunned down outside of a Los Angeles party on March 9, 1997. Speaking with Daily Mail , Biggie's mother shares her heartbreak as she reflects on the unsolved murder case of Christopher Wallace, who was killed at the age of 24. "Any mother who has lost a child knows exactly the devastation I feel," she shares.

