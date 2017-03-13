The Notorious B.I.G.'s 'Life After Death' turns 20 years old this year
It was almost like he was predicting what was going to happen to him in the months ahead, and it was an odd and creepy sense of realness that really can't be connected to any other rap album. And, mark these words, Life After Death is an LP that cannot be recreated.
