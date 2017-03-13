The Notorious B.I.G.'s 'Life After De...

The Notorious B.I.G.'s 'Life After Death' turns 20 years old this year

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Examiner.com

It was almost like he was predicting what was going to happen to him in the months ahead, and it was an odd and creepy sense of realness that really can't be connected to any other rap album. And, mark these words, Life After Death is an LP that cannot be recreated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) Feb 25 LittlePrimitive 371
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb 17 Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb 15 Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 14 MBTN 11
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb '17 Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb '17 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb '17 Raplover1993 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,916 • Total comments across all topics: 279,592,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC