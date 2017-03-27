The Kooks Promise More Music To Come ...

The Kooks Promise More Music To Come With 'Best Of... So Far' Album

The Kooks have just dropped their first single in two years entitled 'Be Who You Are'; one of the brand new songs from their forthcoming compilation album 'Best Of... So Far'. The British indie band will be supporting the new release with a full UK tour starting in April.

Chicago, IL

