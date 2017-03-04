The Chevy Suburban Notorious B.I.G. Was Riding In When Killed Up Sale
Just last week, it was announced that the black BMW that Tupac was riding in when he was shot and killed in Las Vegas in 1996, was being auctioned off for sale. Now, the news is breaking that the wheels the Notorious B.I.G. lost his life in after the Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles in 1997, is also up for auction.
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
