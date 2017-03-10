Stallone Shares Video from the Escape Plan 2: Hades Set

While announcing the title of the sequel, Sylvester Stallone has shared the first video from the Escape Plan 2: Hades set in which you can also see Dave Bautista and the newly-revealed cast member, Jesse Metcalfe. You can watch them on the Escape Plan 2: Hades set in Atlanta below! Also starring are Jaime King and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson .

