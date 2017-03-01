'Staight Outta Compton' Actress Carra Patterson Joins the August...

'Staight Outta Compton' Actress Carra...

The difference between " Viola Davis " and "Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis" is the stellar actress's topnotch turn in last year's Fences adaptation, a celluloid version of the late August Wilson 's Pulitzer-winning Broadway play. Wilson's impact as the preeminent African-American playwright of all time stands tall 12 years after his death: Denzel Washington will executive produce nine more Wilson plays into movies for HBO.

