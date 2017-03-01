Some Of Rap's Biggest Names Will Feature On "The Fate Of The Furious" Soundtrack
The Fate Of The Furious , the eighth movie in the iconic Fast And Furious franchise, is set to drop on April 14. Even if fast cars and outrageous stunts aren't your thing, this one could still be worth seeing for its soundtrack alone. From start to finish, the official soundtrack features almost nothing but rap artists, including Migos, Kevin Gates and Post Malone.
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
