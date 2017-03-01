Some Of Rap's Biggest Names Will Feat...

Some Of Rap's Biggest Names Will Feature On "The Fate Of The Furious" Soundtrack

The Fate Of The Furious , the eighth movie in the iconic Fast And Furious franchise, is set to drop on April 14. Even if fast cars and outrageous stunts aren't your thing, this one could still be worth seeing for its soundtrack alone. From start to finish, the official soundtrack features almost nothing but rap artists, including Migos, Kevin Gates and Post Malone.

