Snoop Dogg To Induct Tupac Shakur Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
Tupac "2Pac" Shakur 's storied career will be honored this year with the late rapper's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Snoop Dogg will lead the induction next month, with unconfirmed rumors that he will be joined by mentor Dr. Dre in a tribute concert at the ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|15 hr
|Saraaaaaaaaaaaaaa...
|6,193
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Sat
|Hillary got thumped
|17
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Sat
|NotoriousPharts
|1
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|Mar 22
|Wildchild
|9
|Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Dmont
|1,055
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|Mar 20
|newguy
|1
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC