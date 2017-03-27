Snoop Dogg to induct Tupac Shakur int...

Snoop Dogg to induct Tupac Shakur into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

The stage may turn into a Death Row Records party when Long Beach native Snoop Dogg inducts his late friend Tupac Shakur into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame . Representatives for the Hall of Fame confirmed Monday that Snoop Dogg will be at the April 7 ceremony to induct his fellow former Death Row Records rapper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) 2 hr Lyric913 521
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... 7 hr GOFIGURE 19
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Sun Saraaaaaaaaaaaaaa... 6,193
News If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.... Mar 25 NotoriousPharts 1
News Americans open to legal status, citizenship for... Mar 22 Wildchild 9
Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07) Mar 21 Dmont 1,055
News X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic... Mar 20 newguy 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC