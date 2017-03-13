Snoop Dogg Morphs Into a Comic Book C...

Snoop Dogg Morphs Into a Comic Book Character For "Super Crip" Video

Snoop Dogg has been keeping himself busy these past few days - with the announcement of his new album Neva Left , to facing criticism from Trump for his " Lavender " video. His latest project unveils the visuals for the Just Blaze-produced track, "Super Crip" off his 2016 album Coolaid .

